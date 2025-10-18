First-Ever Cannonball Run at LOTO Deemed Big Success

The first-ever Cannonball Run held this past summer at Lake of the Ozarks is being called a big success.

In its inaugural year, the event drew 793 poker hands generating more than $544,000 in local spending for the week. That’s according to Ron Duggan, owner of Captain Ron’s, who also says more than $88,000 was donated to a number of local charities.

Those charities include: Central Ozarks Medical Center, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, the Dream Factory, the Watershed Alliance, the Lake West Chamber of Commerce, the Laurie Elks Lodge, the Laurie-Sunrise Beach Rotary, Laker Baseball, Livabilities, the Mariah Walter Scholarship Fund, and the Sharing and Caring Foundation.

It goes without saying, with the success of this year’s Cannonball Run, that plans are already underway for a second-annual event.