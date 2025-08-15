First Two Licenses Awarded for Online Sports Betting in Missouri

Online sports betting takes the next step to becoming a reality in Missouri after the Gaming Commission voted on Friday to award DraftKings and Circa Hospitality the state’s first two licenses.

A third player that unsuccessfully competed for one of the two licenses was FanDuel. The licenses will allow for DraftKings and Circa to operate online sportsbooks in Missouri without having to team up with a casino or a professional sports team.

Online sports betting was approved, statewide, with narrow passage of Amendment 2. The new law mandates that the sports betting is launched by December 1st.