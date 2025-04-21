Flood Advisory Remains In Effect Until Tuesday Following Heavy Rains

…FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following

counties, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford and Missouri, including

the following counties, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade,

Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Polk,

Pulaski, St. Clair, Texas and Vernon.

* WHEN…Until 100 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1233 AM CDT, River gauges and road closure reports show

flooding in the area. Several inches of rain have fallen over

the weekend.

– This includes the following low water crossings…

Sons Creek at County Road 113, Osage Fork at Auburn Road,

Brush Creek at 1200 Road, Saline Creek at Square Line Road,

Lindley Creek at Mathis Road, Weaubleau Creek at 350 Road and

Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pittsburg, Lebanon, Bolivar, Nevada, Fort Scott, Eldon,

Lamar, Osage Beach, Baxter Springs, Camdenton, El Dorado

Springs, Columbus, Buffalo, Girard, Versailles, Stockton,

Greenfield, Hermitage, Frontenac, Galena, Village of Four

Seasons, Richland, Lake Ozark, Arma, Appleton City, Stover,

Humansville, Osceola, Laurie, Lockwood, Jasper, Conway,

Golden City, Liberal, Iberia, Cherokee, Weir, Lowry City,

Pleasant Hope and Sheldon.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood

deaths occur in vehicles.