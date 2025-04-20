Damage Reported After One-Two Punch by Mother Nature on Easter Sunday

Considering the one-two punch from Mother Nature, for the most part, the lake area “dodged a bullet.”

That’s the general sentiment from emergency management officials who do report it was pretty tense at times Sunday afternoon with at least one tornado reported in each Camden and Morgan counties.

Camden E-M-A Director John Scheper says a brief debris field likely from a weak funnel that apparently touched down for only a few seconds in the area off D-Road in Camden County with no damage was reported in the first round. The second round knocked down some trees and powerlines in Osage Beach and Lake Ozark, including along the Osage Beach Parkway.

In Morgan County, E-M-A director Jason Foster says a touchdown was unconfirmed but there was some pretty significant damage to a barn on Hwy-D near Versailles.

Power was also knocked out to more than 3,000 across the lake area.