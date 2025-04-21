Area Fire Personnel Participate in Propane Gas Fire Training

It probably looked pretty impressive to anyone driving by the Iberia School campus to see a flame shooting up from a propane tank and several firefighters on the scene on Saturday.

There was no emergency, however.

It was actually a training session for personnel from a handful of districts hosted by the Miller County Local Emergency Planning Committee and made possible by a grant from the Missouri Emergency Response Commission.

Participating in the training were personnel from the Eldon Fire Department along with the Moreau, Tuscumbia, Brumley and Iberia Rural districts.

The training was conducted by Kraig Bone with Local Emergency Training Specialists and the propane for the live burn was provided by Ferrellgas.