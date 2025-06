The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions!

The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in a repeat of last year’s championship series.

They are only the third team since 1998 to win back-to-back titles.

The highlights were Sam Reinhart who scored four goals and Sergei Bobrovsky who made 28 saves.

The Panthers clinched the series with a 5-1 victory in Game 6.

Sam Bennett was the MVP winning the Conn Smythe Trophy.