Royals And Cardinals Victorious Following Tuesday’s Games

Well, we’re looking for some of that production out of the Cardinals and Royals last night.

Let’s start with Kansas City.

They were in Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers and a tremendous outing from right-hander Seth Lugo.

6 innings of one run…Ball struck out nine and allowed only three hits as the Royals beat the Rangers by a score of 6 to one at the plate.

Salvador Perez, the Star Heat Homer not once, but twice and drive in four in a three for four night.

Bobby Witt Junior would get into the act as well.

He’s been relatively quiet lately, but the numbers still solid.

He was 2 for four and hits his 9th home run of the season.

Royals trying to inch back to that 500 mark, now 35 and 38.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals in Chicago, Matthew Liberator looking to snap a personal three-game losing streak and he would get it done on the mound.

Liberator 6 innings, two runs, five hits would strike out, four would not walk.

A batter in the Cardinals offense supports him, exploding for 13 hits in a 12, 12 to two win over the White Sox.

Brendan Donovan. Remember that toe injury last week? Hopefully a distant memory.

He was 4 for five. Alec Burleson three hits of his own and would hit his sixth home run of the year.