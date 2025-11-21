Flu Season In Full Swing & Nasty Says CBS Medical Expert

Flu season is here and it could be a nasty one.

CBS News Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook says one of the main problems is staying ahead of the game because the main virus which was expected to dominate the flu season has mutated and is surging around the world.

“One particular strain called H3N2 which tends to cause more severe illness. And the question is, is there going to be a mismatch? Right now there is hope that with this current batch that we have that that it’s still good enough.”

Dr. LaPook also says the flu season should be taken seriously.

“Last year, there were 280 pediatric deaths, and 90% of those children who died were unvaccinated.”

The CDC recommends that everybody 6 months and older, with rare exceptions, should get the flu vaccines.