Lake Ozark Premiers “Holiday Passport Stroll” For Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday will take on a new look in Lake Ozark.

That’s according to the Bagnell Dam Strip Association which has announced a new event…the Holiday Passport Stroll…when shoppers can obtain a passport from any of the participating businesses, collect stamps and be entered for a grand prize gift basket loaded with certificates and merchandise from the businesses.

Refreshments, caroling and maybe finding a bargain or two or three while getting some of your holiday shopping done will be the order of the day. Lake Ozark businesses are also being encouraged to light up for the season for all to enjoy.

The Passport Stroll is on the calendar for Saturday, November 29th.

The BDSA also reminds you that the 41st annual Lake Ozark Christmas Parade will be two weeks later on December 13th.