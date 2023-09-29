FLW Tournament Taking Center Stage This Weekend Across The Lake Area

The lake is a busy place again today with around 400 professional anglers hitting the water in the F-L-W Toyota Series tournament.

“Everybody’s going to compete for the next two days. And then on Saturday, it’s only going to be about 50 guys competing.”

The lake area’s professional Captain Jack Uxa, who’s paired up for the tournament with Calera, Oklahoma’s, Jeff Reynolds, also says the anglers will be spread out across the lake for an event like this one.

“Guys will drive northeast, you know, 30, 40 minutes and then guys will drive west an hour, maybe more than an hour. Or you could drive south to the nine Guam. You could drive, you know, 30, 40 minutes down there. And so it’s a huge lake. These guys will be all over the lake. They’ll be from one end to the other.”

As for day number-1, Uxa was ranked in a tie for 21st among the co-anglers while his partner, Reynolds, was in a four-way tie for 69th among the pro group.

Weigh-ins each day at Public Beach-2 at the state park in Osage Beach begin around 3:00.

Here’s a look at the live leaderboard: https://majorleaguefishing.com/events/2023-09-28-lake-of-the-ozarks/live/