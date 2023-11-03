Football Dominates The Weekend Sports Scene Starting Friday

Massive weekend of football kicks off tonight starting with the Camdenton Lakers on 93 -5 rocks the lake in KRMSTV.

It’s the Class 5 District 5 semifinals. First matchup between the Lakers and Capital City ever, although they’ll be getting together a lot more now that they both reside in the Central Missouri Activities Conference.

You can watch tonight’s game on KRMSTV32 .11, your intent -enabled television.

That’s the only way you can watch the game anywhere for free or you can pay $10 and watch our broadcast on MSHSAA TV. 6 o ‘clock, 93 -5, rocks the lake with the California Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram pre -game show.

Other games tonight, and these are some….

Versailles in Class 2, They play undefeated Father Tolton.

In Class 3, Eldon takes on undefeated Ava.

Don’t forget Warsaw, they’ll take on on South Callaway. Both teams are tied at 7 & 3.

All those games kick off tonight at 7 o ‘clock.

Other Football news:

Mizzou on Saturday, they take on number one Georgia between the hedges down in Athens.

One of the biggest games in recent memory for the Tigers, a 2 -30 kick off.

And then Sunday, 93.5 ROCKS has the KC Chiefs taking on the Miami Dolphins early morning Sunday as they play in Germany.