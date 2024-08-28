Football Highlights Wednesday’s Sports Report With Mizzou, Chiefs & Camdenton Lakers

Let’s start off with a bit of a bummer for Mizzou football fans.

Cody Schrader, who was not selected in this past springs NFL draft but was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, was cut yesterday by San Francisco as those rosters were trimmed down to the mandated 53 players.

There is still some potential for Schrader in San Francisco could land on the practice squad.

If not there, he will search other potential rosters and there is the possibility of joining the St. Louis Battlehawks out of the UFL.

They did select Schrader in the UFL draft earlier this summer.

The Chiefs were busy as well, getting their roster to 53.

The big shocker Kadarius Toney, cut by the team, a big part at times of last year’s team, but also made mistakes to go along with his big plays.

The Chiefs are also cutting former Clemson star wide receiver Justin Ross.

They are bringing on edge rusher camp Thomas from the Arizona football Cardinals and dealing away a 7th round pick to bring Thomas into the fold.

Don’t forget Camdenton football kicks off Friday night 93.5 Rocks the Lake 6:00 pregame.

Of course, you can watch it on KRMS TV.