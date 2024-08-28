Missouri Ranked 2nd Worst State With Teenage Drivers

Wed. Aug 28th, 2024
How do Missouri teenagers rank when it comes to the best and worst teen drivers for 2024…?…not good according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com.
As a matter of the fact, the study places Missouri teenager drivers as the second-worst in the country in front of only Montana.
Some of the metrics used in the study placed Missouri as 40th for teen driver fatalities per 100,000 teens; 34th for teen DUI’s per 100,000 teens; 47th for the presence of impaired driving laws, and 47th for the presence of distracted driving/texting while driving laws. Missouri’s highest ranking was 15th for the state’s teen driver’s graduated licensing program.
The state with the best teen drivers for 2024…?…New York.
Summer is a popular time for teens to get driver’s licenses and teen auto accidents cost us around $40.7 billion per year, so the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers in 2024, as well as expert commentary, to identify where teens can enjoy this rite of passage while remaining as safe as possible.
WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws.
Teenage Driving in Missouri (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
