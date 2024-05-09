Football Throw Leads To Dispute & Arrest In Miller County

An errant football throw leads to a dispute with a Loose Creek man being taken into custody this past Friday night on felony charges in Miller County.

The probable cause statement says two individuals identified as trespassers were throwing a football around when it apparently landed in the next yard.

One of the individuals attempted to retrieve the ball and, at that time, it’s alleged that Jeffery Streng began yelling and cursing at the individual who started approaching him prompting Streng to pull a pocket knife and threaten to cut the individual.

Streng was taken into custody on unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree harassment charges and has, since, been released on a $20,000 bond.