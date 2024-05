A 75-year-old from Forsyth is dead after a reported drowning on Bull Shoals Lake in Taney County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon when Larry Dilday was fishing from the bank and fell into the water. Dilday was later found floating face down and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the highway patrol, so far, it’s the 8th drowning and the 12th water-related fatality of the year.