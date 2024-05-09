Osage Beach Prepares For Upcoming Food Truck Festival

What’s quickly become a popular lake area event marks a return this weekend to the city park in Osage Beach.

“10 to 7 on Saturday, and 10 to 5 on Sunday. If you have not been to this before, you gotta put this on your calendar!” Says Mayor Michael Harmison, “They’ll have people sitting out on blankets and eating, and entertainment and the music will be going. And like I told you before, it reminds me of the old days when you go to a big family picnic at some small town park.”

Harmison says there should be plenty of food to go around for the weekend with more food trucks registered to be part of the event this year.

Not to mention, at least for right now, Mother Nature is expected to cooperate with the festival.