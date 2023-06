Ford is issuing another vehicle recall that could affect you right now.

The company is telling owners of more than 140-thousand SUVs in the US to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off.

The recall involves certain Lincoln MKC SUVs from the 2015 to 2019 model years.

Ford says a short-circuit can develop in a battery monitor sensor.

It can overheat and cause a fire in the engine compartment.