Former Lake Area SRO Sentenced for CSAM

A former lake area school resource officer will spend nine years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after being convicted this week in U.S. District Court of receipt of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

It had been alleged that, now 52-year-old, Darrin Skinner traded child sexual abuse material with others using the MeWe app.

The investigation began when the Camden County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. At that time, since Skinner was employed by the sheriff’s office and as the school resource officer for Macks Creek School District, the highway patrol took over the investigation.

Skinner will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements

The case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood.