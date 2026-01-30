Former Lake Area Trooper Promoted To Captain & Assigned To Human Resources

A former lake area state Trooper is rising in the ranks.

Lieutenant Scott A. Ballard has been promoted to the rank of captain and will now serve as the commander of the Human Resources Division of the Patrol.

Ballard was appointed to the Patrol in 2003, as a member of the 81st Recruit Class.

He was assigned to Troop F, Zone 6, which covers Morgan and Moniteau counties, and was eventually transferred to Troop F in Boone County.

Ballard was later promoted to corporal and then to sergeant, as the designated assistant zone supervisor of Troop F, Zone 3, then later promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Field Operations Bureau in Jefferson City.

Captain Ballard was born in St. Louis and graduated from Mehlville Senior High School in 1999. He also is a graduate of Columbia College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Ballard and his wife, Shanna, have three children, Ethan, Evan, and Emerson.