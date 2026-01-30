Overland Park Man Sentenced In Child Pornography Case

An Overland Park, Kansas man has been sentenced to 189 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing child pornography, one count of receipt of child porn and one count of possession of child porn involving a victim under the age of 12.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 50-year-old Jason Shellenbergar, who at the time of the offenses lived in Independence, will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Kansas City Police Department and was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood.