Former Mizzou Student Faces Jail Time In Fraternity Hazing That Left Another Student Blind

A former member of a University of Missouri fraternity has pleaded guilty in the hazing of another student that caused blindness and significant brain damage.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors will recommend a six-month jail sentence followed by six months of house arrest for Ryan Delanty of Manchester, MO.

He provided liquor at a hazing in October of 2021 at a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event at the University of Missouri that left a freshman unable to see, walk or speak.

Danny Santulli’s blood alcohol level was 0.486, six times the legal limit in Missouri.