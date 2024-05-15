Laurie PD Joining Statewide Effort Of “Click It Or Ticket”

The Laurie Police Department is joining a statewide effort to get more people into the habit of buckling up.,

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is set for May 20th through June 2nd and will target those not wearing seat belts with relevant information.

That information includes the statistics showing more than 6-out-of-10 killed in 2023 Missouri traffic crashes were unbuckled at the time.

Seat belt usage in Missouri has shown improvement over the last five years with an 88.87 percent rate but still below the national average of 91.6 percent.

Teenagers and pick-up drivers are identified as the least likely to buckle up.