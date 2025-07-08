Former MU Football Coach Arrested for Alleged DWI in Camden County

Former MU Football coach Gary Pinkel has been arrested for an alleged DWI in Camden County.

According to the highway patrol, the 73-year-old Pinkel was released after being arrested around 11:45 Monday night. He is expected to be charged with DWI-alcohol.

Pinkel, who posted a 113-73 record as head coach for Mizzou from 2001 through the 2015, previously pleaded guilty in 2011 to a DWI arrest in Columbia.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no formal charge had been filed in Camden County against the College Hall of Fame coach.