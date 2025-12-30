Former State Park Ranger Off to Prison After Entering Plea Deal on Sex Charges in Camden County

A former state park ranger at Lake of the Ozarks avoids a jury trial and enters into a plea deal on sex charges in Camden County.

35-year-old Billy Gene Stephens had initially been charged with child molestation with a victim under 17-years-old, statutory sodomy, statutory rape, tampering with a witness and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Appearing on a change of venue in Webster County Circuit Court, Stephens pled guilty and was sentenced to seven years on the statutory rape charge and 10 years on the child molestation charge with the sentences to be served concurrently in exchange for the other charges being dropped.

Courthouse records alleged that the sexual abuse had been ongoing for at least two years and that Stephens made a statement saying he wanted to avoid going to prison so he could stay alive.