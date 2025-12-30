Information Scarce After One House Destroyed and Two Others At Least Damaged by Fire in Golden Point Area of Barnett

No official information has been released following a house fire which spread to at least two others Monday morning in the Golden Beach and Golden Point areas of Barnett.

What is known according to dispatch calls reporting the sequence of events is that one house in the 27,000 block of Golden Point Lane was fully involved before it spread to two other nearby houses.

The Moreau Fire District was initially called out before mutual aid was summoned from several other districts including Versailles, Rocky Mount and Gravois.

Windy conditions being recorded at the time also complicated efforts at the scene.