Two Lebanon residents are injured in a two-vehicle accident around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon along highway-5 a couple miles north of Lebanon in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says 43-year-old Patrick Miller, of Lebanon, was trying to pass another vehicle when he rear-ended 21-year-old Jessie Short, also from Lebanon, who was stopped while trying to make a turn.

Short and Miller both suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.