Four Injured in Two Separate Golf Cart Accidents

Four people are injured, two seriously, in separate accidents involving golf carts Saturday night.

The first, according to the highway patrol, happened along Oak Knoll Road at Lloyd’s Road in Morgan County when the golf cart ridden by three juveniles ran off the road and struck a tree. Two of the juveniles, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl both from St. Louis, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The second golf cart accident happened on Duenke Drive at Hopetown Drive in Camden County when 55-year-old Danny Richardson of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, made a sharp turn causing the golf cart he was driving to overturn. He was uninjured but two passengers, 55-year-old Misty Fisher-McHugh of Altuna-Iowa and 55-year-old Tami Roberts of Pleasant Hill-Iowa, were both seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.