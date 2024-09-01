Longtime Lake Area Water Patrolman Remembered After Recent Passing

With many in the lake area mourning the weekend line-of-duty death of Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson, the news also comes of the death of a longtime former law enforcement officer in the lake area.

William Swineberg retired with the rank of captain after serving 30 years for the Missouri State Water Patrol and working closely throughout his career with many local and state agencies…not to mention the FBI, ATF, IRS, and DEA.

Also included in Swineberg’s credits, along with then fellow officer Erik Gottman, was ending, arguably, the most notorious manhunt in Missouri with the capture at a cabin in Benton County of Alis Ben Johns, convicted of multiple murders, including in Camden County, who eluded law enforcement for six months.

Visitation and a service will be held at Hedges-Scott-Millard Funeral Home in Osage Beach on September followed by a celebration of life at Margaritaville. Captain Swineberg passed on August 22. He was 77.