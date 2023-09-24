fbpx

Sun. Sep 24th, 2023

 

Four Seriously Hurt in Head-on in Morgan County

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Sunday, September 24th, 2023

A head-on collision along Route-135 north of Route-J in Morgan County sends four people with serious injuries to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened around 5:40 Saturday afternoon when 48-year-old Christopher Black, of Versailles, crossed over the center striking 87-year-old Kenneth O’Rourke, of Stover.

Both drivers along with two passenger in Black’s vehicle, 53-year-old Melinda Black and 56-year-old Machele Sandvig both from Versailles. were seriously hurt.

They were all taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Sunday, September 24th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony