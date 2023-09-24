Four Seriously Hurt in Head-on in Morgan County

A head-on collision along Route-135 north of Route-J in Morgan County sends four people with serious injuries to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened around 5:40 Saturday afternoon when 48-year-old Christopher Black, of Versailles, crossed over the center striking 87-year-old Kenneth O’Rourke, of Stover.

Both drivers along with two passenger in Black’s vehicle, 53-year-old Melinda Black and 56-year-old Machele Sandvig both from Versailles. were seriously hurt.

They were all taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.