Freedom From Religion Pushes Notice Towards Correctional Center In Licking

The Freedom from Religion Foundation is putting the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, on notice about what the group alleges to be two constitutional violations isolating non-Christian prisoners.

The foundation says information was received that a Christian revival group has been granted special access to preach to residents which, among other things, includes playing loud music on ballfield that general population inmates can hear.

The dispute also alleges that the center’s library contains religious material but no materials for atheists, agnostics or free-thinkers.

The statement by the religion foundation claims both the First Amendment and Missouri’s Establishment Clause prohibit the coercion and preferential treatment from Christianity and Christian groups.