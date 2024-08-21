MO DNR Opens 2025 Grant Applications For Land & Water Funds

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks has opened the 2025 grant round for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

What it means is that cities, counties and public school districts can apply for funding to be used for outdoor recreation projects.

More information about the program, how to download the grant application and how to register for a grant application can be found on the Missouri State Parks website.

The deadline to apply for one of the grants is Friday, November 15th.