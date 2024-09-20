Friday Sports Report Setups Weekend Football Games Across The State

High school football tonight.

You’ll hear it on 93.5 Rocks the Lake….You’ll watch it on KRMS TV as the Camdenton Lakers take on the 3rd ranked Helias Crusaders at Bobshore Stadium. A big one.

Conference, district ramifications all on the line for the Lakers.

School of the Osage looking to bounce back from their loss at Blair Oaks.

They’ve got the rivalry game against 3-0 Eldon tonight. That’ll be a big one.

Versailles coming off their first win….They’re at 2-1 Eldorado Springs

3-0 Warsaw…..They are home against Sherwood.

Meanwhile, Cole Camp looking for their first win on the season.

They take on Crest Ridge tonight.

Also Lincoln is taking on Holden.

And Lebanon is taking on Willard.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on Sunday night football.

They take on the Atlanta Falcons.

You’ll hear it on 93.5 Rocks the Lake Sunday night.

And Mizzou, home tomorrow against Vanderbilt Tigers.

Just about three touchdown favorites in their SEC opener.