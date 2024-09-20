LOFD Trains for Rescues Inside Bagnell Dam

Personnel from the Lake Ozark Fire District go through the motions of a potential rescue inside the tight confines of Bagnell Dam.

Chief Marc Carr says a pre-planning and practice operation was conducted on Thursday in the case of a worker from Ameren coming down sick, getting injured or becoming entrapped during some upcoming work.

The pre-emptive training was scheduled ahead of some extensive turbine (tuhr-bin) work to be done by Ameren in the coming weeks.

Chief Carr also put a shout-out to the Osage Beach Fire and Miller County Ambulance districts for providing the district with extra coverage during the training.