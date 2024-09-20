Two Suspects In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Set To Appear In Court On Monday

Two suspects accused of playing separate roles in the death of a motorcycle passenger being killed in an accident early last Sunday morning are both set to appear in Miller County Associate Circuit Court on Monday.

26-year-old Khalil Manygoats, of Phoenix, is charged with felony DWI-death of another and felony possession of a controlled substance.

He was operating the motorcycle which ran off Route-242 near “MM” in Lake Road ejecting his passenger, 35-year-old Larose Spencer also from Phoenix.

Spencer was then also hit by a car which was being driven by 23-year-old Anthony Floyd, of Eldon, who allegedly fled the scene before being picked up a couple days later.

Floyd is charged with felony leaving the scene of a physical injury accident and felony tampering with physical evidence.

Floyd is being held without bond and Manygoats is held on a $200,000 bond with a GPS condition should he be able to bond out.