Rezoning Request Shot Down by Four Seasons Village Board

The proposed rezoning of some 33 acres off the Horseshoe Bend Parkway commonly referred to as the former Busch property came up for an official vote Monday night by the Village of Four Seasons Board of Trustees.

After more than another hour of discussion, Attorney Todd Miller reminded the board they were not voting on the planned project but rather just the rezoning which would’ve cleared the way for any developer as long as zoning regulations were complied with which was recommended against by P&Z.

NEWS-12-18-2025 REZONING REJECT

The developer wanting to bring some 350 family units, ranging from $800,000 to several million dollars each, still has an option to come back to the village with revised plans for what was being proposed if the rezoning had been approved.