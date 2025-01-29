Gap Between Wealth, Race And Ethnicity Significantly Smaller In Missouri Than Other States

When it comes to the smallest wealth gaps by race and ethnicity, Missouri is the state with the 8th smallest gap for 2025.

That’s according to personal finance website WalletHub.com which used 21 key metrics to compare the fifty states plus the District of Columbia.

Among the metrics used…median household income, homeownership rate, poverty rate, educational attainment and uninsured rates.

Overall, Missouri scored a total score of 34.87.

States with the smallest wealth gaps include Florida, Alaska and West Virginia while those with the largest wealth gaps include Nebraska, Wisconsin and DC.

***Full Report:

States With the Biggest and Smallest Wealth Gaps by Race

A wide financial gulf continues to divide racial groups in the U.S., with Hispanic and Black Americans still at the bottom of the economic ladder. Non-Hispanic white Americans have a median household wealth of $187,300, compared to $14,100 for Black households and $31,700 for Hispanic households. Some key factors driving the racial wealth gap include unequal access to higher education and employment for minorities, as well as residential segregation that still persists.

In light of these issues, WalletHub measured the financial inequality among racial groups in each state and the District of Columbia. We did so by analyzing each across 21 key metrics, ranging from the median household income gap to the unemployment rate gap.

“Wealth inequality is still very prominent in America, unfortunately. For example, in the most unequal states, white people earn as much as 50%-60% more than their Black peers and are 200%-300% less likely to be unemployed or living in poverty. Combatting wealth inequality is no simple task, as it requires us to remove discrimination from education, employment and the housing market.”– Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst

Main Findings

In-Depth Look at the Places with the Highest Wealth Gaps

Methodology

Main Findings

Overall Rank* State Total Score Biggest Median Household Income Gap (most disadvantaged group) Biggest Homeownership Rate Gap (most disadvantaged group) Biggest Poverty Rate Gap** (most disadvantaged group) Biggest Educational Attainment Gap*** (most disadvantaged group) 1 District of Columbia 71.52 64.49% (Black People) 26.84% (Hispanics) 326.79% (Black People) 61.33% (Black People) 2 Wisconsin 61.15 48.90% (Black People) 63.20% (Black People) 240.00% (Black People) 52.92% (Black People) 3 Nebraska 59.28 38.93% (Black People) 57.42% (Black People) 161.80% (Black People) 55.86% (Hispanics) 4 Iowa 56.20 43.91% (Black People) 63.44% (Black People) 214.43% (Black People) 45.20% (Hispanics) 5 Minnesota 56.00 43.28% (Black People) 63.06% (Black People) 233.33% (Black People) 38.59% (Hispanics) 6 North Dakota 55.88 36.67% (Black People) 82.66% (Black People) 182.35% (Black People) 40.42% (Hispanics) 7 Rhode Island 54.24 40.02% (Hispanics) 48.52% (Black People) 189.74% (Hispanics) 57.91% (Hispanics) 8 Illinois 54.12 45.08% (Black People) 45.53% (Black People) 185.06% (Black People) 54.26% (Hispanics) 9 Connecticut 51.99 44.34% (Hispanics) 49.45% (Hispanics) 226.98% (Hispanics) 55.19% (Hispanics) 10 South Dakota 51.33 22.83% (Hispanics) 64.53% (Black People) 163.41% (Hispanics) 43.58% (Hispanics) 11 Massachusetts 50.39 43.30% (Hispanics) 55.63% (Hispanics) 204.29% (Hispanics) 52.80% (Hispanics) 12 New Jersey 49.58 37.99% (Black People) 48.10% (Hispanics) 166.13% (Hispanics) 52.70% (Hispanics) 13 Kansas 49.54 36.23% (Black People) 47.97% (Black People) 137.76% (Black People) 56.34% (Hispanics) 14 Maryland 49.32 27.63% (Black People) 31.66% (Black People) 100.00% (Black People) 50.30% (Hispanics) 15 Utah 48.14 35.80% (Black People) 62.51% (Black People) 161.04% (Black People) 46.35% (Hispanics) 16 Nevada 47.63 38.26% (Black People) 50.94% (Black People) 96.23% (Black People) 60.67% (Hispanics) 17 Arkansas 47.18 38.45% (Black People) 38.57% (Black People) 117.29% (Black People) 51.44% (Hispanics) 18 North Carolina 45.86 36.09% (Black People) 37.14% (Black People) 135.11% (Hispanics) 52.00% (Hispanics) 19 Delaware 45.58 32.18% (Black People) 35.64% (Black People) 142.11% (Hispanics) 51.63% (Hispanics) 20 New York 45.43 35.28% (Black People) 58.95% (Hispanics) 113.83% (Hispanics) 49.94% (Hispanics) 21 Indiana 44.75 40.53% (Black People) 49.22% (Black People) 148.51% (Black People) 33.88% (Hispanics) 22 New Hampshire 43.96 20.19% (Black People) 51.08% (Black People) 131.43% (Black People) 26.78% (Hispanics) 23 California 43.93 34.08% (Black People) 41.36% (Black People) 79.25% (Black People) 65.25% (Hispanics) 24 Wyoming 43.81 23.79% (Black People) 47.72% (Black People) 246.53% (Black People) 60.29% (Hispanics) 25 Oregon 43.30 27.70% (Black People) 48.52% (Black People) 116.96% (Black People) 51.26% (Hispanics) 26 South Carolina 43.13 41.71% (Black People) 31.79% (Black People) 133.66% (Black People) 47.23% (Black People) 27 Georgia 41.94 32.46% (Black People) 34.43% (Black People) 101.06% (Hispanics) 43.19% (Hispanics) 28 Pennsylvania 41.84 41.07% (Black People) 41.64% (Black People) 188.24% (Hispanics) 46.89% (Hispanics) 29 Tennessee 41.48 31.83% (Black People) 40.33% (Black People) 98.26% (Black People) 36.32% (Hispanics) 30 Virginia 41.24 35.75% (Black People) 33.46% (Black People) 106.25% (Black People) 38.81% (Hispanics) 31 Oklahoma 40.92 35.63% (Black People) 43.33% (Black People) 101.56% (Black People) 47.18% (Hispanics) 32 Washington 40.55 28.15% (Black People) 49.66% (Black People) 97.67% (Black People) 48.03% (Hispanics) 33 Alabama 40.50 41.11% (Black People) 33.72% (Black People) 141.44% (Hispanics) 32.77% (Black People) 33 Texas 40.50 32.31% (Hispanics) 38.92% (Black People) 127.71% (Hispanics) 55.81% (Hispanics) 35 Louisiana 40.33 47.32% (Black People) 36.37% (Black People) 138.40% (Black People) 40.48% (Black People) 36 Colorado 40.10 32.94% (Black People) 39.47% (Black People) 115.66% (Black People) 58.11% (Hispanics) 37 Ohio 39.44 43.63% (Black People) 50.32% (Black People) 160.00% (Black People) 34.62% (Black People) 38 Michigan 38.96 42.26% (Black People) 44.81% (Black People) 148.57% (Black People) 41.31% (Black People) 39 Mississippi 37.16 44.65% (Black People) 30.90% (Black People) 152.10% (Black People) 37.42% (Black People) 40 Idaho 36.92 23.63% (Black People) 49.85% (Black People) 91.18% (Black People) 51.16% (Hispanics) 41 New Mexico 36.82 24.92% (Hispanics) 46.27% (Black People) 73.33% (Hispanics) 58.63% (Hispanics) 42 Arizona 36.30 23.38% (Black People) 45.32% (Black People) 91.21% (Hispanics) 55.43% (Hispanics) 43 Kentucky 35.75 28.99% (Black People) 47.46% (Black People) 70.47% (Black People) 22.60% (Hispanics) 44 Missouri 34.87 36.31% (Black People) 45.74% (Black People) 118.35% (Black People) 34.37% (Black People) 45 Vermont 34.32 29.21% (Black People) 62.57% (Black People) 125.25% (Black People) 19.10% (Black People) 46 Montana 29.43 25.48% (Black People) 61.30% (Black People) 60.38% (Hispanics) 35.54% (Hispanics) 47 Hawaii 27.60 14.58% (Black People) 51.08% (Black People) 23.47% (Hispanics) 45.19% (Hispanics) 48 Maine 27.22 22.35% (Black People) 65.19% (Black People) 130.48% (Black People) -17.80% (Hispanics) 49 Florida 25.69 29.03% (Black People) 34.69% (Black People) 86.92% (Black People) 40.18% (Black People) 50 Alaska 24.93 23.81% (Black People) 42.18% (Black People) 83.78% (Black People) 33.87% (Hispanics) 51 West Virginia 23.94 31.92% (Black People) 41.29% (Black People) 72.05% (Black People) 31.40% (Black People)

Notes:

*No. 1 = Biggest Wealth Gaps

**The “Biggest Poverty Rate Gap” category describes the poverty rate of a certain ethnicity in relation to that of white people. For example, 100% would mean twice the poverty rate of white people.

***The “Educational Attainment Gap” category in this table refers to Bachelor’s Degree or Higher.

In-Depth Look at the Places with the Highest Wealth Gaps

District of Columbia

The District of Columbia has the highest wealth gap in the country, which means, the seat of our nation’s government is also the most financially unequal place to live. In D.C., white people earn 64.5% more than Black people, the most disadvantaged group.

D.C. also sadly ranks first when it comes to the gap in the poverty rate, and it’s even more dramatic. Black D.C. residents have a poverty rate that’s nearly 327% higher than it is for white people. This is likely due to the big gaps that also exist in educational attainment and employment. Black people in D.C. are over 61% less likely to have a bachelor’s degree than white people, and they’re over 309% more likely to be unemployed.

There is still some good news from the District of Columbia, though. Despite its problems, it does have the lowest gap in homeownership in the country. But if other conditions in the state continue to be extremely inequitable, this divide may get worse, too.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin has the second-highest wealth gap by race. It has the second-highest gap in median household income, with white residents making around 49% more than their Black neighbors. In addition, Wisconsin has the third-largest gap when it comes to poverty. Black people, the most disadvantaged demographic, are 240% more likely to live in poverty than white people.

Wisconsin has the fifth-highest gap in homeownership as well. Sadly, Black people are over 63% less likely to own a home than white people. Part of this stems from the income gap, which obviously makes it much harder to put a down payment on a house or compete with other potential buyers in the current market. But gaps in homeownership may also be influenced by redlining or other discriminatory housing practices that still persist across the U.S.

To top things off, Wisconsin has the 10th-worst racial disparity when it comes to unemployment and 11th-worst disparity for health insurance.

Nebraska

Nebraska has the third-highest overall wealth gap, driven by the fact that it also has the highest gap in high school graduation in the country. In this case, the most disadvantaged group is hispanic people, who are over 29% less likely to obtain a high school diploma than white people.

Higher levels of education correlate with better financial outcomes, so lacking even a high school education can severely impact people’s earning potential in the future. The state also has the ninth-highest attainment gap for higher education. Hispanics and Black people are around 56% and 55% less likely to get a bachelor’s degree or higher than white people, respectively.

When it comes to the unemployment rate, Black people are in the most disadvantaged position in Nebraska, and are over 210% more likely to not have access to a job compared to white people.

Methodology

To measure the wealth gap among races in the U.S., WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights.

Because white people comprise the majority of the American population at 63 percent, we chose this racial group as our benchmark with which to measure the gap with minority, nonwhite populations, including Black people, Hispanics and Asians. To determine the overall ranking of each state, we selected the biggest gap between racial groups for each metric. For instance, if the income gap in California is 20 percent between white people and Black people, 30 percent between white people and Hispanics and zero between white people and Asians, we used 30 percent for that metric for California. We took this approach in order to draw attention to the areas where the biggest gaps exist.

Median Household Income Gap (Black People vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Median Household Income Gap (Hispanics vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Median Household Income Gap (Asians vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Homeownership Rate Gap (Black People vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Homeownership Rate Gap (Hispanics vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Homeownership Rate Gap (Asians vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Unemployment Rate Gap (Black People vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Unemployment Rate Gap (Hispanics vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Unemployment Rate Gap (Asians vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Poverty Rate Gap (Black People vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Poverty Rate Gap (Hispanics vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Poverty Rate Gap (Asians vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Educational Attainment Gap Among People with At Least a High School Diploma (Black People vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Educational Attainment Gap Among People with At Least a High School Diploma (Hispanics vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Educational Attainment Gap Among People with At Least a High School Diploma (Asians vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Educational Attainment Gap Among People with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher (Black People vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Educational Attainment Gap Among People with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher (Hispanics vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Educational Attainment Gap Among People with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher (Asians vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Uninsured Rate Gap (Black People vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Uninsured Rate Gap (Hispanics vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Uninsured Rate Gap (Asians vs. White People): Full Weight (~4.76 Points)

Sources: Data used to create these rankings were obtained as of December 20, 2024 from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.