MO Senate Hears Discussions Related To Illegal Immigration This Week

The week begins with a lengthy hearing in the Missouri Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee.

The panel heard two measures that relate to illegal immigration.

Senator David Gregory of Chesterfield sponsors Senate Bill 72…

“In short, this bill seeks to create an ICE program at the state level.”

Senate Bill 72 would create a certified bounty-hunter program in our state.

Licensed bail bond agents could sign up for this program.

During discussion, Sen. Barbara Anne Washington of Kansas City — who serves on the panel — told the sponsor she sees a lot of unknowns in this proposal…

“And…how do we follow it? We’re lawyers….if there is no statue, then the judge can’t interpret it. So why can’t you put everything in here?”

The committee has not yet acted on Senate Bill 72, or Senate Bill 58, the other piece of legislation the panel heard.

Missouri Senate committee hearings continue.

The first floor discussions on legislation could start next week.