Kehoe References St. Louis Legend Dave Sinclair In State Of The State Address

Governor Mike Kehoe delivers his first State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly previewing his legislative and budget priorities for Fiscal Year-2026.

Kehoe opened his address reflecting on lessons learned from his mentor Dave Sinclair saying he will never forget his roots.

Kehoe also said the focus of his administration will be to secure the future of the state which starts with improving public safety.

“I believe we can only secure Missouri’s future if we work together. Any efforts we make to improve the lives of Missourians, whether it be education opportunities, cutting taxes, or expanding childcare, none of it matters if Missourians aren’t safe. Securing Missouri’s future begins with public safety.”

The Governor also touched on the need for continued economic development, agriculture, education and government improvements.

See the full address below: