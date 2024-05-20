fbpx

Gas Buddy Predicts Falling Gas Prices But Jam Packed Roads This Holiday Weekend

If you plan on hitting the roadway for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday, it’s a case of good news-bad news according to Patrick DeHaan—Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy.

“Gas prices are starting to decline, and have been now for the last several weeks…Prices have been moderating and will likely continue gently falling here into the Memorial Day weekend.”

That’s the good news.

The bad news, according to DeHaan,  is that you’ll be sharing the roadways with an expected 40-million others.

Another five-and-a-half million are also expected to take other modes of travel for the long holiday weekend.

