fbpx

Tue. May 21st, 2024

 

Several Individuals Injured In Weekend Car Crashes Across The LOTO Region

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, May 20th, 2024

Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident on Missouri-83 south of Warsaw Avenue in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened early Sunday night when the pickup driven by 48-year-old Thomas Starforth ran off the road striking a tree before it overturned.

A passenger, 53-year-old Michelle George of Osceola, was seriously hurt and flown to a Kansas City hospital while Starforth refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Neither one was wearing a seat belt at the time.

ALSO

Two teenagers are injured shortly before 10:00 Sunday night when they failed to negotiate a curve on Camden County Route-A causing the motorcycle they were riding to start sliding and to overturn.

The 16-year-old girl and the 18-year-old boy were both wearing helmets and partially ejected from the motorcycle.

They suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

AND

A Rayville man is injured when the motorcycle he was riding on Ivy Bend Road north of Webb Loop in Morgan County ran off the road and struck a ditch before overturning.

The highway patrol says it happened late Sunday afternoon.

60-year-old Paul Decker was not wearing a helmet and suffered moderate injuries.

Decker was taken to lake Regional Hospital.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, May 20th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony