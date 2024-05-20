Several Individuals Injured In Weekend Car Crashes Across The LOTO Region

Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident on Missouri-83 south of Warsaw Avenue in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened early Sunday night when the pickup driven by 48-year-old Thomas Starforth ran off the road striking a tree before it overturned.

A passenger, 53-year-old Michelle George of Osceola, was seriously hurt and flown to a Kansas City hospital while Starforth refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Neither one was wearing a seat belt at the time.

ALSO

Two teenagers are injured shortly before 10:00 Sunday night when they failed to negotiate a curve on Camden County Route-A causing the motorcycle they were riding to start sliding and to overturn.

The 16-year-old girl and the 18-year-old boy were both wearing helmets and partially ejected from the motorcycle.

They suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

AND

A Rayville man is injured when the motorcycle he was riding on Ivy Bend Road north of Webb Loop in Morgan County ran off the road and struck a ditch before overturning.

The highway patrol says it happened late Sunday afternoon.

60-year-old Paul Decker was not wearing a helmet and suffered moderate injuries.

Decker was taken to lake Regional Hospital.