One in Custody After Shooting in Morgan County

A Gravois Mills woman is being held without bond after a reported shooting in Morgan County.

Sheriff Norman Dills says that his office received a call just after 7:00 Thursday morning indicating that there had been a shooting with the victim’s girlfriend being identified as the alleged shooter.

Deputies and Versailles City police responded to the 27,000 block of Cali Court Road gathering evidence of the shooting and took 35-year-old Christina Christian into custody.

The unidentified victim was taken to Lake Regional in Osage Beach before being transferred for surgery at University Hospital in Columbia.

Christian is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.