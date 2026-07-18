Public Beaches Across The Region Are Open This Weekend

The state park public beaches across Missouri are on a roll with another all-clear for swimming and water-related activities announced by the Department of Natural Resources.

The all-clear means that the DNR did not have any reports of elevated E.coli levels or other issues at any of the collection sites.

There are 17 state park public beaches including Lake of the Ozarks Public Beach-1 in Kaiser and Public Beach-2 in Osage Beach.

Report:

Please see below for beach sampling efforts and beach statuses for this week, starting July 16, 2026.

1. Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of July 16, 2026. Swimming is not recommended if the geometric mean of the weekly water quality sample results exceeds the equivalent of 190 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water (190 mpn/100 mL). The following beaches exceed the 190 mpn/100 mL recommendation:

NONE

2. Beaches OPEN and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 16, 2026.

Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Beach , 678 State Rt. 147, Troy.

, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach , 1505 E. Peabody Road, Columbia.

, 1505 E. Peabody Road, Columbia. Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach , 28761 State Park Road, Warsaw.

, 28761 State Park Road, Warsaw. Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach , off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach .

, off Hwy. 54, Osage . Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Public Beach #1, 403 Hwy. 134, Kaiser.

#1, 403 Hwy. 134, Kaiser. Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach , Hwy. 172, Williamsville.

, Hwy. 172, Williamsville. Long Branch State Park – Public Beach , 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.

, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon. Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach ,37352 Shrine Road, Florida.

,37352 Shrine Road, Florida. Pomme de Terre State Park, Hermitage Beach , Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg.

, Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg. Pomme de Terre State Park, Pittsburg Beach , Hwy. 64 B, Pittsburg.

, Hwy. 64 B, Pittsburg. St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

St. Joe State Park – Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

Stockton State Park – Public Beach , 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.

, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville. Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach , 20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville.

, 20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville. Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach , 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.

, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson. Wakonda State Park – Public Beach , 32836 State Park Road, La Grange

, 32836 State Park Road, La Grange Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach , 26600 Park Road N, Lawson.

3. Beaches CLOSED and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 16, 2026.

NONE

4. Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 16, 2026. Harmful algal blooms have been found in the lake.

NONE

5. Beaches with water quality samples pending as of July 16, 2026.

NONE

6. Beaches closed due to flooding as of July 16, 2026:

NONE

PLEASE CHECK THE PARK AND SITE STATUS MAP at https://modnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0cc1b6513d6e407694aede7b7bdbde93 to be sure the beaches and parks are open. Excessive rainfall has caused temporary closures at some parks.