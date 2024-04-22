Go Blue Wellness Walk Returns To State Capital

For the first time since 2019, the “Go-Blue Wellness walk” is marking a return to the state capital.

The event is part of the Children’s Trust Fund’s efforts to raise awareness about the availability of child abuse prevention resources across the state..

The event will kick off at 11:00 this Wednesday morning, the 24th, outside the 4th floor entrance of the Harry S. Truman State Office Building and will stretch along downtown Jeff City complete with food trucks being set up near the end of the walk at the Capitol.

Registration is encouraged but not required.