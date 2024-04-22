Lake Area Represented At 2024 Top 100 High School Scholars Event

The lake area is represented in a select group of this year’s top-100 high school scholars.

The 30th Annual Scholars-100 recognition was held on Sunday in Columbia and was sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.

Several speakers to the podium and Governor Mike Parson also made an appearance via video.

Making the grade from the lake area was Ava Maupin from School of the Osage who is undecided but leaning toward going into Creative writing.

Honorable mentions included: Claire Echternacht and Carter Smith both from Camdenton along with Zoe Martonfi from Eldon.

Among the criteria to have been considered for the “scholars-100” are GPA, SAT and ACT scores, and several others.