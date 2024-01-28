Golf Cart & UTV Use On Public Roads To Be Topic Of Discussion In Osage Beach BOA Meeting

The use of golf carts, recreational off-highway and utility vehicles within the city limits of Osage Beach is expected to be one topic of discussion during this next week’s board of aldermen meeting.

The board is expected to consider an ordinance which would allow off-highway and utility vehicles to be operated on roadways with posted speed limits of 45 miles-per-hour or less while golf carts will still be limited to roadways with speed limits of 30 or less.

The ordinance would also call for a total ban of golf carts, recreational off-highway and utility vehicles from being used on highway-54 and require the use of seat belts for the off-highway and utility vehicles.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, next Thursday February 1st, begins at 5:30 in city hall.