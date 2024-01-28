Sunrise Beach Woman Accused Of Embezzlement Has Trial Set For April 4th

A trial date with a new judge has been announced for the case of a Sunrise Beach woman accused of embezzling at least $2.8 million from her former employer in Camden County.

The trial of, now, 47-year-old Danielle Thomas is set to begin on April 4th with the Honorable William Hickle presiding over the trial after a motion for a change of judge was also recently sustained.

Thomas is formally charged in the case with felony stealing more than $25,000 and felony forgery. It’s alleged that Thomas forged at least 367 checks from the unnamed company and used the money for personal expenses.

Online records show that one day is set aside for the trial which will be conducted via Webex.

Thomas remains in the custody of the Camden County Jail and is being held without bond.