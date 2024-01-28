Lake Ozark Fire Chief Says Calls Remain Busy Due To Winter Weather

We may not have the hundreds of thousands of visitors in the lake area right now compared to the upcoming tourist season, but that doesn’t mean that our local fire districts are catching a break.

“Slips, trips and falls increase depending on the weather. We’ve got some kind of precipitation. On the fire side, we have a big influx of carbon monoxide, and then anything fire related is usually improper use or improper burning in a fireplace.”

Lake Ozark Chief Marc Carr also says other alternative heating methods, such as turning on the stove with the door left open and improperly using space heaters, are also frequent causes of having to call for the fire department.

More tips about how to protect yourself and your property during the winter are available on your local fire district’s website or social media page.