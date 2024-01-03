Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order Banning Foreign Adversaries from Purchasing Certain Farmland Across the State

Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order taking a proactive step ahead of the General Assembly to protect the state from enemy nations and other foreign adversaries.

NEWS-01-02-2024 PARSON EXEC

Also included in the executive order are Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela.

Parson also says, if it were allowed by statute…which it is not…the order would be expanded to include a ban on the purchases of all commercial properties across the state.

Parson also adds that the executive order does not discount the millions of dollars other friendly foreign interests bring to the state with various business ventures.