Mizzou Stars Now Look Ahead To Possible NFL Positions Following Big Wins In 2023

Coming off their Cotton Bowl victory and 11 win season, Mizzou football will be pretty highly thought of entering the 2024 season.

Maybe a pre -season top 10 team, but there will be positions to replace especially on the defense.

A couple of notables.

First, Darius Robinson, he is already committed to the NFL draft, ending his Missouri tenure.

He’s also now been invited to the NFL scouting combine.

Robinson just saw his stock skyrocket this year and really improve year in and year out.

On the Missouri Tiger defense, he led Mizzou with 8 .5 sacks, recorded one as well in last week’s cotton ball win over the Buckeyes.

And then yesterday, safety JC Carlyce, he has declared for the NFL draft as well.

And Carlyce had a very decorated at times underrated.

Tiger career picked up 9 interceptions over his 4 season run and certainly was a valuable asset to the team.

Now one piece of this defense coming back is Dalyne Carnell.

He was very impressive in the win against Ohio State and will bring some experience and big playability to that defensive backfield next year.