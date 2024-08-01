Sex Trafficking Arrest Reported in Osage Beach

A Fort Smith, Arkansas, man finds himself in the Camden County Jail after being busted for alleged sex trafficking in Osage Beach.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse indicates that the investigation began on Tuesday after Osage Beach Police responded to a local hotel to check out a suspicious vehicle parked out of sight. Contact with the hotel clerk indicated that Johnny Jackson was in the company of two unidentified persons going in and out of a room apparently not dressed in much.

Officers checked out a known prostitution website offering sexual services and set up a sting at the hotel with Jackson reportedly admitting has been done at other hotels in the area.

Jackson is charged with one felony count of promoting prostitution and was being held on a $150,000 bond.